Dine to donate supports Pine Tree Center students

Lake Orion diners can grab a meal, socialize with their friends and neighbors and hear some tunes spun by local DJs all while supporting a great cause.

DJ Nick Luedtke from the Pine Tree Center school and Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett will be spinning tunes at Opa! Food & Spirits on Thursday to raise funds for the Pine Tree Center.

Guests to Opa! can get 20 percent of their bill donated to Pine Tree Center when they dine from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Those who cannot attend in person can mention the event flyer when placing their carry out order.

Digital event flyers are available at Barnett’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ChrisBarnettOrion/ or on the Lake Orion Review website, www.lakeorionreview.com.

Opa Food & Spirits is at 600 S. Lapeer Rd. in Orion Township. – J.N.