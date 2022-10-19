There are great things happening at an amazing party – one with respect for all people (including those with different viewpoints), a commitment to common sense weapon ownership and safety standards, a proven ability to solve problems through debate and compromise, and a belief that women’s health decisions are best made between the woman and her doctor.

I’ve spent time with the North Oakland Democratic Party and found all the above PLUS a fun, friendly, focused group with an open door.

If you’re a center-leaning person of any political party, you’ll find an amazing party proving democracy works with high integrity, hard-working candidates we all can be proud of.

Nate Butki

Orion Twp.