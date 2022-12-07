December council, board meeting schedule

As the holidays loom, the usually consistent meeting schedules for local governments and the school boar shift a bit to allow for holiday time off.

With this in mind, meetings this month are scheduled as followed:

The Lake Orion Village Council meets on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St. The council meets regularly at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month in council chambers.

The Lake Orion Planning Commission canceled its December meeting, but meets regularly at 7:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month in council chambers at Village Hall.

The Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors meets at 6:30 on Dec. 13 also at Village Hall. The DDA board meets regularly at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education holds their final meeting of 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the LOCS Administration Building. The school board usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

The Orion Twp. Board of Trustees meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in the boardroom at the Orion Twp. Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

The Orion Twp. Board of Trustees meets regularly on the first and third Mondays of the month.

