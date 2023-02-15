DDA’s Lake Orion Lumber Yard purchase, development would enhance the community

Progress is coming regardless, but the type of progress is a choice.

I’ve looked at both sides of the issue, and I fully support the purchase of the Lake Orion Lumber Yard by our village and DDA.

Over the past year we have heard outrage from citizens complaining about the development of three major properties by Moceri. These properties are privately owned, they were legally purchased and the new owners have the right to develop them within local guidelines as they see fit.

Now we have a major parcel available at the gateway to our downtown.

There is a plan being proposed by the DDA and others to purchase this land and develop it for the good of the community.

The plans, while not set in stone, will provide some solutions to a couple of ongoing problems including improvements to a dangerous intersection, a lot of additional parking and a spot to hold community events that will not take away from existing parking like those events currently do.

The money to pay for the bond to purchase the parcel would come completely from the DDA budget. This money comes from a tax capture that is in place, not from our local taxes. The purchase would not increase taxes at all and would allow us to control the type of development that will come. Again, this will not raise your taxes. Period.

Or we can allow a private entity to buy the property and develop it for their profit. Based on previous proposals, this would include many new apartments.

So, given these two options, why not take our destiny into our own hands, and use this opportunity to enhance our community, and add a beautiful and functional entry to our downtown district?

The choice is clear, voice your support for the DDA’s efforts!

Matt Pfeiffer

Lake Orion