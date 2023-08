Let’s get it straight! The proposal for the November ballot is to remove the Tax Increment Tax Ordinance 36.05! It has nothing to do with the DDA’s Charter Ordinance 30.01.

The DDA will not be dissolved by the passing of this referendum!

The DDA and it’s proponents will be trying to confuse these facts as witnessed by (the DDA director’s comments in) last week’s Lake Orion Review.

Again, the DDA will not be dissolved by the passing of this referendum!

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion