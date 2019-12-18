DDA has houses demolished on Slater Street

More parking coming to downtown LO in January

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

As of Monday afternoon, the homes that previously sat on 52 and 104 Slater Street are no more.

Demolition of the homes was originally set to begin on Dec. 12. However, due to an illness the contractor was unable to start until this week.

Spartan Paving is expected to begin paving the lots after demolition is completed.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved the purchase of 52 and 104 Slater Street in May of this year with plans to demolish the existing homes to create a parking lot.

This parking lot is expected to provide an additional 42 parking spaces. The lots were purchased from the Lake Orion Methodist Church for $275,000.

The DDA hopes to have the lot paved and ready for public use by the end of this year, according to DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone.

“I told them (Spartan Paving) that we have a fervent desire to have this finished before the end of 2019 and he said he would try to make that happen,” said Lalone.

Originally, the board had sought to receive an easement from the nearby fire station to create a pedestrian walkway that would connect the lots directly to Anderson Street.

This has been put on hold, however, after Fire Chief Robert Duke raised concerns about pedestrian safety crossing near the station.

According to LaLone, the pathway is not completely off the table and will be considered in the future should pedestrian foot traffic move in that direction.