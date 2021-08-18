DDA board votes to purchase a memorial in Children’s Park for the late Anthony Reighard

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors voted on Aug. 10 to approve the purchase of a memorial to honor Anthony Reighard, a local resident who passed away on Jan. 23, 2021.

Reighard was a past DDA board member and owner of M & B Graphics on Broadway Street in downtown Lake Orion.

The DDA is expected to form a subsequent committee which will make the decisions on what kind of memorial will be purchased.

The purchase of the memorial was authorized to not exceed $2,500.

The DDA will also host a memorial ceremony in Children’s Park later this year which was approved to not exceed $300.

Hundreds of residents, including family and friends of Reighard attended a memorial ceremony in Children’s Park on Jan. 30 of this year.

Many took turns telling stories and sharing memories to celebrate the life of Reighard who was a loved and respected member of the Lake Orion community. — M.K.

 

