DDA board approves DJ contract 5-4

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority board voted to hire a new DJ for downtown events 5-4. Township Supervisor Chris Barnett, Board Treasurer Matt Shell and DDA board members Llyod Coe and Kristen Horvath casting the four nay votes.

DJ services in the downtown had previously been provided by James Jayson, however, DDA Director Molly LaLone recommended the board hire David Charles Events because “they are a professional company prepared to engage downtown customers and to help keep that momentum when they are in downtown.”

According to LaLone, David Charles Events had provided a demonstration in downtown on May 6 and though there were technical difficulties at first, the issues were fixed and the music was playing before the anticipated start time.

Barnett raised concerns with the additional cost for David Charles Events which was $100 more per event than James Jayson, rounding out to roughly $2,300 more for the whole year.

While several board members agreed with Barnett, it wasn’t enough as Board Chairman Debbie Burgess, Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet, Board Secretary Sam Caruso, and board members Joan Sheridan and Monica Squarcia all voted in favor. — Megan Kelley