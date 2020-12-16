DDA board approves AED purchase and snow removal bid

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority met virtually for their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 8 and approved the purchase of an AED and awarded a bid for sidewalk snow removal.

In November, the DDA received a purchase request from Fire Chief Robert Duke requesting an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) for the public restroom outside of Fire Station 1 located on Anderson Street across from Children’s Park.

“Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops pumping blood. It can happen to anyone, at any time, and signs include sudden collapse and immediate loss of consciousness. Unlike heart attacks, which are caused by a blockage in an artery to the heart, sudden cardiac arrest is caused when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. This produces abnormal heart rhythms, called arrhythmias, that make the heart unable to pump blood,” Duke wrote in a letter to DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone. “If cardiac arrest does occur, rapid treatment with a medical device called an automated external defibrillator (AED) can be life-saving. You can find AEDs in many public places, including offices, schools, shopping malls, grocery stores and airports.”

After little discussion, the DDA board unanimously approved the purchase of an AED unit and Accessories from Cardiac Science not to exceed $1,525, to be placed at Fire Station 1 public restroom vestibule as well as authorized LaLone to execute the purchase on behalf of the DDA and authorized Orion Twp. Fire Department to maintain the unit and use as needed.

Next, the board discussed sidewalk snow removal bids.

In the past, the village has required businesses to maintain the sidewalk outside of their storefront. However, this year, businesses requested that the DDA provide snow removal. According to the DDA, in the past they had not received reasonable requests for sidewalk snow removal.

The snow removal will include the blocks between South and North Broadway Streets, between Shadbolt Street and M-24 and between M-24 and Anderson Street on Front Street.

“We currently do provide a number of sidewalk coverages…what we were looking at is coming with a pilot program and what it might cost if the DPW was able to provide the services for basically about eight blocks more of coverage,” village Manager Joe Young said. “We would be plowing on what normally would be private property…from a continuity standpoint and having the sidewalks all cleared at the same time, which would be much more efficient and safer, we’d like to try proposing this trial program.”

Board Secretary Sam Caruso raised concerns that the DPW would be able to maintain the sidewalks throughout the day on heavy snowfall days.

Board member Joan Sheridan responded to Caruso by stating that as long as the sidewalks are plowed in the morning, she believes the businesses can maintain the sidewalk throughout the day, adding that in the winter, the snow removal on the sidewalk is “totally inconsistent.”

The board approved hiring the Village of Lake Orion DPW for downtown sidewalk snow removal, not to exceed an annual cost of $11,301.50 pending village approval of listed equipment purchase and additional personnel; however, it was agreed that there were more details that needed to be worked out.

Also in the meeting:

• John Bry from Mainstreet of Oakland County provided the board with their annual board training. In his presentation he reviewed the role that the DDA plays as well as how to improve in certain areas.

• Edwin & Roy Grooming Co. and Bitter Tom’s Distillery both celebrated their one-year anniversary.