DDA approves shared use agreement with Caruso Chiropractic

During their March 9 meeting, Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Director voted to approve a shared-use parking agreement with Caruso Chiropractic.

The lease will remain in effect for 12 months, during which time the DDA will pay an annual fee of $1,200. The DDA will also be responsible for the general liability insurance.

The lot will be available for public use Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day; Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day; and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.

The agreement also allows the village police department to enforce parking in the lot.

Caruso Chiropractic is located at 25 S. Lapeer St., behind Sagebrush and The Verwood Apartments. — M.K.