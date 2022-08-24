DDA approves several RFQs, many benefiting the upcoming holiday season

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — As summer comes to a close, Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority is gearing up for the upcoming holiday season. With roughly six downtown events that will take place throughout October, November and December, the DDA Board of Directors are making the final selection on a number of already published RFQ’s.

Additionally, the DDA approved an RFQ to enhance downtown lighting, which is one of their priorities this year.

First up, the board approved the publication of an RFQ for decorative street lighting. The request itself states that the DDA is “seeking to improve the exterior lighting levels throughout the village by upgrading the current LED decorative post top lights to more efficient LED’s that use less energy and provide more light for its residents.”

Along with the RFQ, the board designated board secretary Hank Lorant and board chair Debbie Burgess to be a part of the review process.

Final selection for this RFQ is expected to take place on Oct. 11.

The board then approved the installation of holiday lights by hiring Decorate with Lights to install the hometown holiday tree lights at the cost not to exceed $5,780.

Decorate with Lights were the lowest bid and also included the holiday tree lighting in their bid.

Up next was the approval of hiring David Charles Production Services to manage production of Sing & Stroll Tree Lighting at the rate to not exceed $12,159.

David Charles Production Services was the same company that supplied the equipment for the sing and stroll last year, meaning they are aware of the space and know what extra equipment is necessary to improve on last year’s event, DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone explained.

Lastly, the DDA decided to approve horse and carriage rides pending sponsorship equal to $5,450.

“This was completely supported by sponsors last year. I think it should be pending sponsorship again this year. It’s a nice thing for us to have, but I think our downtown does okay if we don’t have it,” LaLone said.

Last year, the DDA held free horse and carriage rides throughout the downtown during the holidays. Issues arose late at night because the horses and carriages did not have lights on them and were hard for cars passing through town to see. Because of this, the DDA added that the horse and carriages needed to have adequate lighting to their RFQ.

They received one bid from Blackstone Stables, the same vendor as last year who requested the stop be near the bridge to keep from people parking in that area.

Should the DDA receive sponsorship, the stop will depend on who the major sponsors are.