Cynthia Kay Yelle, 69, of Orion Twp.

Cynthia Kay Yelle, age 69 of Orion Township, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2023 at home in the arms of her family after a long battle with cancer.

Cindy was born June 5, 1954 in Frederic, Wisconsin to Donald and Carol Bengtson and graduated from Stillwater Minnesota High School in 1972.

She met her husband Steve when he joined her father’s Polka band and they were married March 2, 1973. They welcomed the birth of their beloved daughter Jennifer on June 6, 1974 and she blessed the family with three grandsons.

As a teen, Cindy was queen of the local horse club, a champion barrel racer and helped her mom in the kitchen at Lakeview Hospital and at home with five younger brothers.

She became an operator for the Bell Telephone Company and later worked as a corporate receptionist helped by her lovely voice and engaging personality.

Her last employment was as co-owner/manager of Contractor Instruments, a sensing device manufacturing company started by a close family friend. When the company was eventually sold, she retired to became a full-time homemaker.

With more free time, she joined Steve on many business and vacation trips to interesting and exotic places like Switzerland, Barbados, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Jamaica, the Caymans and Mexico.

Cindy was a wonderful cook, loved the outdoors, was an avid boater and water skier and became a prolific gardener with each of her homes becoming botanical marvels.

Later in life she became interested in stained glass and developed an in-home art studio where many beautiful and treasured pieces were created for family and friends.

Cindy was beautiful and had a sweet and gentle spirit, yet her feisty side was always up for the next adventure whether that be a trip or just a motorcycle ride for some ice cream.

She enjoyed racquetball, bowling mornings, billiards, romantic dinners, her BMW and fishing with Steve on area lakes, especially Orion. She loved hanging out by the pool catching some rays looking forward to the next cookout with family. She closely followed and delighted in the athletic, musical and life accomplishments of her three cherished grandsons.

Cindy had an infectious giggle that was instantly recognizable and made you smile. She was loved by all who knew her and is deeply missed but will live on in our hearts and memories.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Donald Bengtson.

She is survived by her devoted husband Steve, loving daughter Jennifer (George III) Tichon, cherished grandsons George Tichon IV, Zachary Tichon and Timothy Tichon. She is also survived by her dear mother Carol Bengtson, brothers Donald “Butch” (Brenda) Bengtson, Dale Bengtson, Doug Bengtson, Dennis (Shari) Bengtson, Duane (Bridgitte) Bengtson and many other beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In accordance and respect of her wishes, Cindys remains have been cremated and an online Eternal Memorial will be shared with family and friends at forevermissed.com.