COVID restrictions shift beginning Feb. 1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released another emergency order on Jan. 22 laying out the new guidelines that are expected to take effect on Feb. 1.

The much-awaited return of indoor dining is set to re-open starting Feb. 1 with restrictions. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity with up to 100 people. Tables are to be six feet apart with no more than six people at each table. Contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing. Restaurants and bars will also have to close by 10 p.m.

The MDHHS reminds people that unmasked, indoor activities like eating and drinking are still high-risk activities for contracting COVID-19.

Also allowed to be open are two-household gatherings, small outdoor gatherings of 25 or less people, preschool through 12th-grade, child care, manufacturing, construction, other work impossible to do remotely, public transit, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, pools, roller and ice rinks, professional sports, parks and recreation, funerals with up to 25 people, health care, theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas, bowling alleys, bingo halls, casinos, arcades, non-contact sports and indoor group fitness classes.

As far as high school sports go, the Michigan High School Athletic Association also released a statement on Jan. 22 regarding the start dates for high school winter athletics. The MDHHS announced that all contact sports (girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling) must remain non-contact through Feb. 21.

These sports are allowed to practice but practice must remain non-contact.

— Megan Kelley