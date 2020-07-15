COVID-19 update:

According to Oakland County government, there have been 11 new cases (up three overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were seven new cases (up three from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, two cases (down two from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and two cases (down six from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 72 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 39 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 63 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 9,585 confirmed total cases and 3,167 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 519 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,067 confirmed total deaths, and 42 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 69,722 confirmed cases (up 3,846 from last week) of Coronavirus, 7,476 probable cases (up 411 in the last week), 6,075 deaths (up 103) and 246 probable (the same as last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 1,517,856 million tests performed as of July 5.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 3,296,599 cases (up 60,469 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 134,884 (up 312 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 12,768,307 (up 215,539 from the day before) cases of Coronavirus on July 13 as well as 566,654 (up 5,037 from the day before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-19/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Tuesday.