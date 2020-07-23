COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 10 new cases (up three overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were four new cases (down three from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, three cases (up one from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and three cases (up one from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 76 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 42 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 66 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 10,192 confirmed total cases and 3,250 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 690 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,076 confirmed total deaths, and 41 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 74,152 confirmed cases (up 4,430 from last week) of Coronavirus, 8,243 probable cases (up 767 in the last week), 6,126 deaths (up 51) and 247probable (up one from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 1,726,283 million tests performed as of July 21.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 3,761,362 cases (up 63,201 from the day before) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 140,157 (up 498 from the day before) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 14,348,858 (up 229,780 from the day before) cases of Coronavirus on July 13 as well as 603,691 (up 5,111 from the day before) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Tuesday.