COVID-19 Update — March 10, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 26 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 35 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 62 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 524 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 608 total cases, six deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 838 total cases, 14 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS had reported two new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools including an employee at Lake Orion High School and a student at Paint Creek Elementary.

LOCS has had 88 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 95 cases of COVID-19 or 23 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 65,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,573 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 1,908 confirmed total deaths along with 111 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the third-highest risk level (level C) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 124.1new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 598,014 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 60,341 probable cases, 15,670 deaths and 992 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 11,210,142 tests performed as of March 1.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the second-highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 1,098.2 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 28,813,424 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 523,850 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.