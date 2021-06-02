COVID-19 Update — June 2, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 51 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 41 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 53 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 890 total cases, 11 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,035 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,417 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS has reported two new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the schools including students at Blanche Sims and Orion Oaks Elementary Schools.

LOCS has had 279 total positive cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 56 cases of COVID-19, or 13.6 per 10,000 people, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 101,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,282 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,225 confirmed total deaths along with 131 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the second highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19 with the county seeing an average of 94 new cases each day.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 887,719 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 104,222 probable cases, 19,163 deaths and 1,213 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 14,343,061 tests performed as of May 30.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the second highest risk level (level D) for contracting COVID-19 with an average of 968.8 new cases per day.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 33,079,543 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 591,265 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.