COVID-19 Update — Dec. 16, 2020

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days, there were 208 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 226 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 295 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 409 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 455 total cases, five deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 617 total cases, ten deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 48,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest in the state.

There have been and 1,416 confirmed total deaths, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19. Oakland County is seeing an average of 343.9 new cases daily.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 437,985 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 34,795 probable cases, 10,752 deaths and 537 probable coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 7,909,929 tests performed as of Dec. 14.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state of Michigan is listed at the highest risk level (level E) for contracting COVID-19 with the entire state seeing an average of 3,565.4 new cases daily.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 16,113,148 (up over a million from last week) cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 298,266 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.