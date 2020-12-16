Cookies & Cream to hold fundraising event Dec. 18-20

Over the weekend, Cookies & Cream by Sprout Bake announced they will be holding a fundraiser at their shop on Dec. 18- 20 to provide support to a local family in need.

Jeff Ross has been battling various forms of cancer since 2014, the proceeds from this event will go to him, his wife Lori and their three children.

The fundraising weekend will take place at the Cookies & Cream shop from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Santa will be on stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Children will be able to tell him their wish list from six feet away.

Additionally, the Goetz Girls are expected to perform Christmas carols from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Cookies & Cream is a completely take-out business, with no indoor seating. All safety protocols will be followed and signage will be in place to maintain social distancing should a line form at our walk-up window.

A variety of treats will be available including peppermint hot fudge cookie sundaes (peppermint ice cream, double chocolate fudge cookie, hot fudge, whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles), along with a variety of cookies – baked fresh daily, hot cocoa on a stick (real Belgian chocolate on a stick along with a made-from-scratch blueberry marshmallow from Zoet Belgian Chocolates in downtown Rochester), coffee from Lava Mountain, tea from Because UR Priceless Organic Tea and fourteen flavors of Ray’s ice cream made in Royal Oak.

Cookies & Cream is located on the lower level of 20 Front St. in Downtown Lake Orion by Children’s Park. For updates visit “Cookies & Cream” on Facebook. — M.K.