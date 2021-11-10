Community to hold dedication ceremony to honor Reighard

Community members are invited to join in a tree dedication in Children’s Park at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 to honor the late Anthony Reighard who passed away unexpectedly Jan. 23 after suffering a heart attack.

Lake Orion locals and friends of the Reighard family, Matt Pfeiffer, Mat Dunaskiss and Jerry Narsh worked with Reighard’s wife to raise money to plant a Catalpa tree in Children’s Park along with two new benches and dedication plaque.

The Salute our Warriors committee decided to donate the tree for Anthony because of his years of supporting their group with all of the printed materials necessary for their events to honor our Nation’s servicemen and women.

The Lake Orion DDA also donated the two benches and a plaque to help honor Anthony and create a permanent area of remembrance in Children’s Park. — M.K.