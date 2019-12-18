Christmas in Keatington

Santa Claus joined the Orion Township Firefighter Goodfellows for a trip through the Keatington subdivision on Saturday, collecting donations from the residents.

The holiday trip through Keatington, an annual tradition going back several years, raises food, funds and toys for the Goodfellows Christmas basket program.

Residents could leave their donations on the curbside, but most chose to come out of their homes upon hearing the fire engine sirens and greet jolly old St. Nick and the Goodfellows, getting hugs, high-fives and photos in exchange for the donations.

The Goodfellows will deliver their Christmas baskets to area families on Christmas Eve.