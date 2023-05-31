Cabins to be removed, community can request salvaged wood

Moceri Companies plans to remove the wood cabins on S. Broadway Street and Heights Road and any Orion area residents who would like salvaged wood can email the company.

The cabins and other structures will be removed within the next 30 days to prepare for the construction of the new Mystic Cove community, part of Moceri’s $90 million investment in Lake Orion, said Emily Moran, vice-president of Near Perfect Media and communications representatives for Moceri Companies in a news update to the Lake Orion Review.

Moceri Companies own cabins 7-17 and will only lead the deconstruction of these units. Moceri has been in close contact with the Village of Lake Orion to ensure all permits will be obtained. Many of the properties are vacant, but any remaining tenants of impacted properties have received notice and information about housing alternatives, the news release stated.

Wood that can be salvaged from the cabins will be available to community members interested in repurposing it. Anyone interested should contact lakeorion@moceri.com.

Moceri Companies previously offered to relocate and donate two of the cabins to the Village of Lake Orion, Lake Orion Historical Society and Orion Township Parks & Recreation, but the offer was declined, according to the update. – J.N.