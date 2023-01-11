Boys swim and dive defeats West Bloomfield 132-54

By Megan Kelley

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School’s varsity boys swim and dive team hosted the West Bloomfield Lakers last week, defeating fellow OAA White competitors in a decisive 132-54 victory.

It was an incredible night for the Dragons who finished first in nine of the 12 events.

Kicking-off the meet were the divers. Junior Keegan Heileman placed first while seniors Landon Shah and Daniel Mathes placed second and third respectively in the event.

Lake Orion’s A and B relay teams held the top two spots in the 200 yard medley relay with relay team A (Aiden Perez, Wyatt Pawlaczyk, Andrew Galben and Caeden Stauss) finishing with a final time of 1:46.44 and relay team B (Henry Fokken, Gavin Accardo, Jack Jones and Maddox LeMothe) finishing with a time of 1:53.32.

Senior Evan Fox finished first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.79 while senior Adam Thelen finished first in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.47. Also placing for the Dragons in the individual medley were sophomores Drew Bronczyk (2:19.89) and Perez (2:21.20).

Pawlaczyk took second in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.24 while senior Kaden Czar finished third with a time of 24.86. Stauss took third with a time of 25.25.

Lake Orion held onto second, third and fourth place in the 100 yard butterfly with Galben finishing second (55.81), sophomore Andrew Fokken finishing third (1:00.96) and Bronczyk finishing fourth (1:02.40).

LaMothe, Pawlaczyk and Czar took first, second and third respectively in the 100 yard freestyle with times of 53.10, 54.46 and 54.76.

Henry Fokken and Accardo also took first and second in the 500 yard freestyle with times of 5:19.75 and 5:20.73 respectively.

The boys tied in first for the 200 yard freestyle relay with relay team A; consisting of Fox, Czar, Stauss and Pawlaczyk, finishing with a time of 1:36.14. Additionally, relay team B; consisting of Bronczyk, Anderson Fokken, Ethan Stauss and Accardo, finished in second with a time of 1:43.82.

Galben, Fox and Perez finished first, second and third in the 100 yard backstroke with times of 56.33, 56.88 and 1:02.84.

The Dragons also finished in first, second and third place in the 100 yard breaststroke with LaMothe taking first (1:07.63), Thelen taking second (1:11.12) and Jones taking third (1:15.08).

Lastly, Lake Orion’s 400 yard freestyle relay team A took first in the event with a final time of 3:35.16.

The win bumps the Dragons up to 2-0 in the OAA White. Lake Orion heads to Clarkston High School on Tuesday to take on the Wolves after Review press time.