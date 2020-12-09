Believing there is something more than this life.

A long time ago, I heard the saying, “Death runs in threes.”

That thought briefly passed through my mind recently. If it’s a false statement, it sure has proven true many times in my life.

Not wanting that idea to manifest in my life, I did my best to erase and replace it with a more positive outlook. Instead of focusing on negative thoughts, I began focusing on the people, places or things that I am grateful to know and have in my life.

Replacing negative thoughts with positive thoughts changes our outlook and, in turn, changes our attitude. A more positive thinking shift in our attitude is usually welcoming to other people in our life. It also has the potential to lift our minds up to a greater awareness of all of life.

Believing there is a power greater than oneself that is holding all of life and everything in this universe in suspension is very enlightening. As you become fully aware of this presence you will feel a connection to everything in the world.

When you believe that there is something more for us than this physical life, more than we can see or know, it changes the world around us. Daily good thoughts held in our mind are awesome to have. Living life that way daily, you come to expect more good. Each day becomes packed with so much good it is exciting to be alive.

Yet, this year tested even the best person living life as a spiritual walk.

As we wind down this crazy year, I admit some happenings were not very good. All year there has been plenty of opportunity to look at our life and decipher how we have lived in both the past and the present. It has been the year to look at our lives and make changes that propel us to higher states of consciousness and a greater understanding of God.

With all the illnesses and deaths caused by the pandemic, it has been necessary to check in with ourselves often. We check in because it’s easy for our compassion and empathy towards loss, sickness, health and wellbeing or safety of others to leave us questioning life.

Less than two weeks ago, a friend lost her fight with Covid-19.

In a week, another friend lost her battle with cancer.

Recently, my uncle lost his fight with Covid-19. He was a brave soldier who had chosen no ventilator prior to his illness. His belief was, “If the good Lord wanted him he could take him.”

And, in less than two weeks, there was three!

This is a different time. No gatherings, no hugs of support — and quarantines.

All this can create more sadness or disappointment if you let it.

Instead, I invite you to see this as an opportunity. See it as a time in life where each of us will look closer at our lives and reset or rethink what we believe in. It’s always a good time to connect with God energy.

As you sit quietly, allow yourself to just be in the present moment, in the silence, in prayer or meditation. In that space, feel the powerful loving energy that draws our loved one’s spirits back to itself.

Take some good deep breaths and affirm the positive energy of God is everywhere and even within you.

Let us affirm together: We believe there is something more that exists than the life we are living. There is an energy that is all powerful, all encompassing, all knowing, present everywhere and in everything, including you!

This same energy is alive in all people. I ask you to hold in prayer with me that all people know the energy of God is alive and has life through their actions. That even in the negative situations of life, God’s light is always shining in and through them…. Amen!

2 Corinthians 5:6-8 (ESV): So we are always of good courage. We know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, for we walk by faith, not by sight. Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.

Many blessings of good courage, positive thoughts, peace and love.

Linda La Croix

Unity Director & Prayer Chaplain at Unity of Lake Orion

Find positive and uplifting posts on her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk