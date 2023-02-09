Be vigilant, attend the village council meetings on Feb. 13

PLEASE BE AWARE! The coming Village Council meeting, Feb. 13, may be the meeting that the decision is made regarding the proposed $5 million DDA bond issue.

Be vigilant and attend this meeting or contact your council members to let your feelings be known.

Remember, if the DDA can’t make the required payments that the Village of Lake Orion (you the citizens) will have to make up the shortfall.

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion