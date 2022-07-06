Art straight from the heart . . .

LO grads collaborate to create ‘Oxford Strong’ painting

By C.J. Carnacchio

Special to The Review

Four 2022 Lake Orion High School graduates used their hands, heads and hearts to create a beautiful piece of art that’s now hanging in the community room at Seymour Lake Township Park. It’s a gift to the people of Oxford.

Consisting of eight 10-inch-by-10-inch canvas panels, the painting was created by Emily Lisecki, Ana Trujillo Garcia, Abryannah Chanthana and Abbigail Maisel. They spent 12 weeks working on it.

“It was our service project for National Honor Society,” Emily said. “We each painted two panels.”

In addition to being NHS members, all four young women belong to the National Art Honor Society. Prior to graduation, they were members of the LOHS Art Club as well.

The painting depicts a group of cats in various poses surrounded by the words, “Oxford Strong.” The idea is they’re all different in terms of breed, color and size, yet they’re united.

Ana said their painting is meant to relax viewers, inspire “happiness” and invoke a spirit of “hope.”