Art in the Castle comes to Canterbury, March 13-14

The main castle at Canterbury Village is itself a work of art, with carved wooden gargoyles, crystal chandeliers, turned wood banisters, suits of armor and Tiffany windows.

And from March 13-14, the castle will be the backdrop for around 50 juried artists and artisans from throughout the Midwest to showcase their finely crafted original works during the Art in the Castle art fair.

Art in the Castle is a high-end art fair hosted by Art as Healing, a non-profit organization for the visual arts founded in 2015 by Karyn Stetz. Art as Healing hosts art exhibitions, fairs and workshop events throughout the year, striving to promote inclusion and diversity in the visual arts and to help use art as a tool for healing.

Award winning artists will be selling their one-of-a-kind works – jewelry, paintings, woodworking, fiber art, sculptures, ceramics – where patrons can find gifts for upcoming weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and home decorating items. All media is represented including sculpture, painting, fiber, glass and mixed-media.

Admission to the art fair is $5 at the door (kids 13 and under are free). Advance tickets are available online at www.artinthecastle.com.

Art in the Castle hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. March 13 and noon – 5 p.m. March 14. Canterbury Village is at 2359 Joslyn Ct.

– By Jim Newell