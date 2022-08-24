Art Center’s Dragon on the Lake festival returns in full glory this weekend

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — The Dragon on the Lake festival is one of the signature events in the Orion area and the biggest festival in the village.

And when the four-day event returns on Thursday, organizers say guests will see DOTL returning to its pre-pandemic glory.

The festival will feature its usual activities – the Dragon boat races, vendors, kids’ area, musical performances and beer tent – plus a new student-athlete Dragon boat competition between local high school sports teams.

Orion Art Center board President Amy Cole said she is especially excited about the new Student-Athlete Dragon Boat Races.

“I wanted to have that high school spirit in the festival. We have a lot of local high schools, there’s a lot of competition that happens every year, so I thought ‘Can we bring them together and have them both compete and unite at the same time?’”

Football teams from Lake Orion, Oxford, Rochester Adams, Stoney Creek and Rochester High School and the track team from Lake Orion High School will race Dragon boats in the first annual Student Athlete Dragon Boat Races.

Festivities begin with the opening ceremony at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in Green’s Park on M-24. There will be a flower ceremony in honor of the victims of the Oxford tragedy, the races from 3-5 p.m. and a closing ceremony with awards around 5:30 p.m.

After the tragedy at Oxford High School last November, Cole hoped to have the event pay tribute to the students.

“We’ll honor everyone that was lost, injured and still healing. So, this day is all about showing that continued love and support,” Cole said. “We can unite and support and honor and reflect. The Art Center has offered a couple Healing through Art events and we had an overwhelming response. We still get some students asking for more time, more events. So, the school component just kind of came together.”

Tony Annese, head football coach at Ferris State University, will speak during the opening ceremonies of the student-athlete races.

“Which is a really big deal for the football players and coaches,” Cole said.

Festival Activities

“It’s become, I would say, the greatest event in Lake Orion. Though we have many great events here,” said Art Center Vice President Hank Lorant. “It’s the major fundraiser for the Art Center and the community loves it, we love it.”

The festival will feature more than 60 vendors who will line Broadway and Flint streets throughout the festival. Many vendors were initially hesitant about safety and public turnout after a couple of down years during the pandemic, Cole said.

“That response has been great, too. When they see the community start to come out and reach that new level every year, they come back. Personally, as an artist, we know the community is ready to have us back. So, the vendors are up substantially over last year,” Cole said.

The Lighted Boat Parade begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Guests can view the boat parade from Green’s Park on Lapeer Road, just south of Flint Street.

Festival activities also include the Tiki Tent, the Kidz Zone from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and the always-inspiring Chalk Art Challenge on Saturday and Sunday.

A schedule of Kidz Zone activities and parking sites are available at dragononthelake.com.

Dragon Boat Races

The traditional Dragon Boat Races begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in Green’s Park with the opening ceremonies. Teams will compete throughout the day for the coveted Dragon Trophy.

A flower ceremony to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, offer hope to those still battling the disease and honor those who have lost their fight begins around 12:15 p.m.

Dragon Pub

The Dragon Pub opens at 4 p.m. Thursday and will have live entertainment from music group Free Lance beginning at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the pub opens at 4 p.m. and features 80s rock tribute band Sunset Blvd at 8 p.m. On Saturday, fan favorites the Square Pegz perform classic 80s rock at 8 p.m.

The Dragon Pub closes at 5 p.m. Sunday with the presentation of Dragon Boat Races awards and the Dragon Trophy for the race winner.

“From our point of view, this event is our big thank you and offering (to the community),” Cole said. “We’re working with other local non-profits – whether it’s the Rotary with the Dragon Boat Races or the American Legion with the band and Dragon Pub. It is our biggest fundraiser. It will help (the Art Center) easily through nine months of our operating expenses.

“But it’s more about building back that sense of community. For us, it’s about getting a little bit better every year,” Cole said.

Online: dragononthelake.com, orionartcenter.org.