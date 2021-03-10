Amazing petals now decorate Amazing Petals, inside and out

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

It was a chilly March Monday but the warmth of Spring began to sprout at Amazing Petals Florists in downtown Lake Orion.

Tanja Gojcaj’s brush brought to life vivid bouquets of carnations, vines of wild flowers and other amazing petal creations as the Lake Orion artist painted a window mural at the shop.

“A lot of businesses have me come out and paint to draw attention to their businesses. It helps promote their businesses,” Gojcaj said. “It’s really fun because I get to paint the actual flowers and arrangements they have in their shop.”

Amazing Petals owner Beth Hency said she saw one of Gojcaj’s murals at another shop on Baldwin Road and felt an artistic touch to her shop would be great way to ring in spring.

“I thought, oh my gosh, wouldn’t that be cool to have flowers painted on our windows,” said Hency.

Over the past year, many people tried to follow social distancing guidelines, staying home instead of going out,

But when people cannot see one another, there is a way to send them a meaningful message.

“Flowers really are one way people can see each other when you can’t see them in person,” said Hency, who has been at her current location in downtown Lake Orion for 13 years and in the Lake Orion area for 18 years.

Amazing Petals Florists is at 125 S. Broadway St. in Lake Orion and is open for online orders, curbside pickup and delivery Customers can also drop by the shop and knock for service.

Call 248-814-9755 for more information. Online: amazingpetals.com.

For more of Gojcaj’s work, visit her Instagram page, Murals by Tanja.