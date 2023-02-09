‘Advance to Go’ State of the Twp. address is March 22

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett will present his 2023 State of the Township address beginning promptly at 9 a.m. on March 22.

The state of the township address is at Woodside Bible Church, 2500 Joslyn Rd., in Canterbury Village. The address is open to the public. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Barnett’s address typically focuses on the positive things happening in Orion Township, such as being a strong, safe community, rife with business and infrastructure development, recreational opportunities for residents and new projects on the horizon

Barnett also highlights the people who live and work within the community who make the township “a special place to live and work.”

The 2022 State of the Township highlighted the new businesses coming to Orion, road projects, how residents rated the community and job creation.

One of the biggest stories of the year was General Motors’ $4 billion investment into the Orion Assembly Plant on Giddings Road.

The Lake Orion Review will have coverage of the 2023 State of the Township address.