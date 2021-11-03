A monstrously good time at the Webber Elementary Trunk or Treat

Webber Elementary students and parents celebrated Halloween on Thursday at Friendship Park with the return of the Webber’s Trunk or Treat.

Hundreds of kids, from little ghouls and Marvel superheroes, princesses, doctors and Hippies (which apparently are “cool” again) to scarecrows and cartoon classics attended the Webber Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat, with very few scares and a lot of treating.

Webber PTO President Kristie Hergott said there were more than 30 decorated “Trunks” with parents and kids passing out candy to the costume-clad students.

Besides the more than 800 pounds of candy – yes, more than 800 pounds of candy – there were also donut holes and cider for attendees. The Webber PTO began collecting the candy for the trunk or treat weeks beforehand to make sure they had enough.

Webber Elementary Principal Jennifer Goethals said the trunk or treat turned out great, especially since the kids did not dress up in school.

“It’s a fun event. It’s even more fun for them to dress up and see their friends. I love it and I love being in Friendship Park,” Goethals said.

Fifteen Lake Orion High School students also volunteered during the event, helping out with distributing the treats to the trunks and running the voting table for best trunk decoration. Final results were not in by press time. – By Jim Newell