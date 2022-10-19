2022: The Year Lake Orion Became Royal Oak 2.0

After another disappointing Lake Orion Village Council meeting, we learn that not only has the council chosen to provide numerous exceptions, variances and allowances to accommodate West development’s every request (e.g., increased residence per acre, reduced parking spaces, four story building), they’re also going to grant them a 10-year tax abatement.

The timing on the tax abatement is ironic considering we’re now looking at a $7 million expenditure for sewage repairs.

For West development (and yes, I’m aware they’re going to renovate the old high school, aka, The Ehman Center), this means a tax-free windfall for the next decade while the $7 million tax burden will be spread amongst the remaining village taxpayers.

For several months we’ve learned that the majority of the village council is inexplicably determined to transform Lake Orion into a densely populated town of renters stacked up like bricks, making great profits for highly-influential developers, while avoiding the inconvenience of paying their fair share of taxes.

But, let’s not forget they’re going to renovate the old high school.

In addition to the bewildering decisions of the Village Council and their determination to transform Lake Orion into a renter’s paradise, it’s also disappointing to witness the near total lack of taxpayer involvement.

Interestingly it was a different story a few weeks ago when the Moceri lake front development was being discussed and the prospect that it would impact boat slips on Lake Orion drew an overflow of interested residents.

For all of these other non-lake front developments, there are very few people who bother to attend.

In fact, with few exceptions, the only people attending these village council meetings are the developers, their friends and families, all of which enthusiastically heap their praise and endorsements onto these community-deforming commercial developments.

Kevin Breslin

Lake Orion