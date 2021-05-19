‘Building Together as One’

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Orion Township is strong and continues to flourish, with new business and infrastructure development, community involvement and, most importantly, the resilience of its residents in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was the message Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett presented during the 2021 State of the Township address – entitled “Building Together As One” during a ceremony on May 12 at Woodside Bible Church.

“It’s my honor and privilege every year to present the state of affairs and the state of our township to our residents and our business owners. And while it’s an incredible story, the story is not mine. It’s all of ours. I’m just the lucky person that gets to tell the story,” Barnett said.

Once the pandemic began and safety regulations went into effect, Barnett said the township took the lead in addressing residents’ needs.

“I think we all know how 2020 started off. We got a giant pile of lemons,” Barnett said. “What we saw in our community, is that many communities sat back…but our community sprung, actually sprung, into action and it was remarkable. And we did it together,” Barnett said. “

Barnett highlighted that Orion Township government employees worked remotely from the start of the pandemic and, as soon as they were able, were back in the office providing continued service to residents.

The supervisor added that the parks and recreation employees gathered goods at the Orion Center and distributed them to residents in need, and others in the township stepped up to start a community pantry and the Forgotten Harvest food distribution.

The township worked with the NOCC for Giving Tuesday; scheduled meet-ups for residents who were quarantining to have social interaction; started the 12 weeks of Orion Snowcation; called more than 10,000 senior citizens, veterans and disabled citizens to see what they needed; and

“Our message was common and together, we built it together. How can we look out for the person next to us?” Barnett said, adding that many other communities mimicked Orion Township’s programs. “Our staff went from running ball leagues to becoming friends and counselors over the phone.”

Other highlights from the State of the Township address:

• The township started 2020 with a balanced budget but only $5,546 going into “our savings account,” Barnett said. “Great news. Because of the amazing response of our team, our board, our staff, employees that voluntarily furloughed, we ended the year in a little bit of a better position.”

The township was able to put $1,356,695 back into its fund balance, “which is remarkable,” Barnett said.

• “Grants are something that is really important to our community,” Barnett said.

Orion Township received grants for recycling infrastructure, residential curbside recycling, risk avoidance and the Play Everywhere Challenge, totaling $1,712, 167 since 2019.

The township also received a $1 million grant to complete the Polly Ann/Paint Creek Trails connection and opened the JoAnn Van Tassel Pedestrian Bridge over Paint Creek.

• Township development included work on the $55 million Baldwin Road street widening and corridor improvement project (completed in Spring 2021); the Playful Dragon playscape and pocket park; improvements to Civic Center Park; a disc golf course at Camp Agawam.

• Orion Township was recognized as a Pet City (24-acre dog park); a Tree City (4,200 acres of tree canopy); a Pure Michigan Trail Town, one of seven in the state and the only one in southeast Michigan; a Fit City (ranked no. 11 in the state, based on trails and fitness opportunities in the community); and a 2021 eCities 5-Star Community by the University of Michigan-Dearborn College of Business.

• Phase 2 of the M-24 resurfacing project was finished in 2020. Heights Road will be resurfaced in 2021. The township is working with Independence Township and the Road Commission for Oakland County to pave the dirt road portion of Waldon Road between the townships.

• 2020 new commercial development included Tommy’s Car Wash on Brown Road, Silver Spruce Plaza and Retail Shopping Center on Lapeer Road, Natrabis on Liberty Drive and work continued on the approximately $20 million Orion Municipal Complex on Joslyn Road, which is expected to open in October 2021.

• Development along Brown and Baldwin roads included Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, LazyBoy, Pulte Homes, Menards and Aldi.

• The Orion Township Fire Department is actively transitioning to an Advanced Life Support department; and Orion Township was ranked no. 27 as a Safe City and had one of the lowest crime rates per 1,000 people in communities with more than 35,000 residents.

• Permits for new homes in Orion Twp. increased seven percent from 2019 to 2020, outpacing Oakland Twp., Waterford Twp., Rochester Hills, Independence Twp., Oxford Twp., Village of Lake Orion and Auburn Hills, Barnett said.

To watch the 2021 Orion Townhip State of the Township, go to the Orion Township Facebook page or Orionontv.org.