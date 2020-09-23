Zombie Walk raises funds for Orion Christmas Parade

The dead walked the streets of downtown Lake Orion on Saturday. Well, kind of. Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume held its annual Zombie Walk, raising more than $1,100 for the Orion Lighted Parade on Dec. 5. There were 65 participants who dressed as zombies, or some variation of ghoul, visiting several downtown establishments to snack on whatever — or whoever — they caught. Uh, whatever caught their eye. Photos by Jim Newell.

