Zombie Walk raises funds for Orion Christmas Parade

By on No Comment

Zombie Walk raises funds for Orion Christmas Parade

The dead walked the streets of downtown Lake Orion on Saturday. Well, kind of. Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume held its annual Zombie Walk, raising more than $1,100 for the Orion Lighted Parade on Dec. 5. There were 65 participants who dressed as zombies, or some variation of ghoul, visiting several downtown establishments to snack on whatever — or whoever — they caught. Uh, whatever caught their eye. Photos by Jim Newell.

Click https://lakeorionreview.com/be-warned-zombies-to-take-over-lake-orion-on-saturday/ for the preview article of the Zombie Walk.

Zombie Walk raises funds for Orion Christmas Parade added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.