Be warned: Zombies to take over Lake Orion on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Creatures will crawl from every tomb in Lake Orion on Saturday when the zombie horde meanders through the village in search of nourishment.

The 7th annual Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume Zombie Walk and Poker Run begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 19. Any ghoul who wishes to participate can meet in front of Ed’s, on the corner of Broadway and Flint streets.

“My wife, Kathy, asked what I wanted for my birthday and I said, ‘A zombie walk.’ So, it started off as my birthday party,” said Lloyd Coe, owner of Ed’s Broadway.

Zombies will depart Ed’s and move as a herd to four other locations in downtown Lake Orion.

There is a $10 donation to participate in the Zombie Walk, plus an additional $10 to take part in the optional Poker Run. People will collect a card at each of the participating locations – Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costume, 313 Pizza Bar, Fork ‘n Pint and the American Legion Post 233 hall on Broadway Street.

Zombies also will get drink specials and appetizers at each of the locations. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are asked to wear masks and drinks and snacks will be available outside at each location, Coe said.

The winning hand will be determined at the American Legion hall, the final stop before returning to the grave to slumber with half of the profits.

Proceeds from the Zombie Walk and Poker Run benefit the 2020 Orion Lighted Parade on Dec. 5. The Orion Area Parade Group is planning a modified version of the parade. The Review will provide updates in an upcoming issue.

Participants can come dressed as a zombie, but there also will be a makeup artist outside of Ed’s Broadway who will transform anyone for a fee. Coe recommends that anyone who needs to have their makeup done arrive early, beginning at 6 p.m.

“You can get creative: I’ve seen zombie Elvis’s, zombie Supermen, zombie anything you can think of,” Coe said. “It’s meant to be a fun thing and if we can support the Parade Group, great.”

For Zombie Walk & Poker Run information, call Lloyd Coe at 248-693-4220.

On the web: orionlightedparade.org and www.edsbroadwaygiftandcostume.com.