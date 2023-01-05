Year in Review 2022 — May – August, 2022

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Another year over and a new one just begun.

This week, The Lake Orion Review looks back at some of the stories – the news and business stories, sports and school highlights, public safety and events – that helped shape the Lake Orion community from May through August 2022.

In next week’s issue, we’ll finish our review of the 2022 highlights.

So, without further ado, this is the news that was…

May 4

Lake Orion Board of Education approves strategic plan: After several months of planning and discussion, Lake Orion Community Schools now has a new strategic plan in place.

The plan, approved by the school board at their April 27 meeting, is expected to drive the district forward for years to come.

Lake Orion schools to receive more than $150k in school safety grant funds for equipment, tech.: Lake Orion Community Schools will receive a $152,238 safety grant as part of the statewide Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

May 11

‘The State of the Township is strong’: Orion Twp. is a strong, safe community, rife with business and infrastructure development, recreational opportunities for residents and new projects on the horizon, said Supervisor Chris Barnett in his annual State of the Township address.

LIV Cannabis opens in the Village of Lake Orion: LIV Cannabis officially opened April 18 as the first recreational marijuana dispensary in both the Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township.

Reported weapons claims at CERC were unfounded, sheriff’s office says: Two weapons threats at a Lake Orion school last week turned out to be unfounded but a teen at the school was arrested for allegedly resisting and assaulting a police officer

May 18

GoFundMe supports annual fireworks show: It’s a fireworks extravaganza celebrating the Red, White & Blue and a Lake Orion tradition, but this year the Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation needs a little community support to host the annual fireworks on Fourth of July weekend.

DDA board approves first responder dock: The DDA board of directors approved $24,860 to pay for a first responder’s dock in Green’s Park for both the Lake Orion Police Department and Orion Township Fire Department. The board denied a request to pay for public docks for the village.

#StrongerTogether campaign wins county award: The Oxford and Lake Orion Downtown Development Authorities (DDAs) were recognized for the #StrongerTogether campaign at the Main Street Oakland County awards in Pontiac on May 5.

Lake Orion DDA retains legal counsel, hires new backup: Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors voted May 10 to hire their backup attorney, Robert Davis of the firm Davis Burkett Savage Listman LLC, as the board’s primary attorney.

LOHS boys track takes first at OAA Championship: The boys track and field team finished out their undefeated OAA season with a win at the league meet on Friday.

Twelve Dragon athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports

May 25

Memorial Day in Orion honors veterans and celebrates family and community: After the past two years when events were uncertain due to the pandemic, all previous Memorial Day activities are back in full swing this year.

Gritty Dragons split with Lapeer on the baseball diamond: Lake Orion is now 26-9 on the season.

Lady Dragons finish second in regional track meet: Five girls qualify for state meet on June 4.

DDA board approves parking study request for proposal: The DDA board approved an RFP for a new parking study, the first since 2016.

June 1

LOCS bond work to continue throughout the summer: work continues on various projects of the $160 million school improvement bond that voters approved in 2018.

Orion community pays tribute to fallen veterans on Memorial Day: It was a solemn day of remembrance on Monday as people from throughout the community joined Orion’s veterans in honoring those U.S. military men and women who died in service to the nation.

International Exchange Student programs to return to Lake Orion High School

June 8

Dragon’s clinch district soccer title against Oxford: The Lake Orion varsity girls soccer team defeated Oxford 1-0 and hoisted the MHSAA District 5 championship trophy on June 2, the team’s second consecutive district title.

LOCS school board holds Truth in Budget and Taxation hearing: Board approves tax levy: General Fund Revenue Estimate will levy at 18 mills with an estimated revenue of $9,832,821. Building and Site Sinking Fund Estimate will levy at 1.8862 mills with an estimated revenue of $4,467,786.

Orion.Events kicks off summer concert series on Thursday: a portion of profits benefit Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund.

Orion Twp. Public Library to kick-off summer reading program on Saturday

June 15

Village council creates a threemember committee to find an interim manager: The Lake Orion Village Council voted unanimously to form a three-member committee to search for an interim village manager while current village manager Joe Young is absent from work.

Lake Orion High School Class of2022 graduates honored at ceremony: 540 graduating seniors donned their ceremonial caps and gowns to receive their high school diplomas.

‘Thoughts and prayers are not enough…’: Oxford students, supporters demand action to stop gun violence: Oxford High School students know firsthand the horror and devastation of a school shooting and on Saturday they rallied to demand lawmakers make meaningful changes so more people do not die needlessly from gun violence.

About 600 supporters–students, parents, family, friends, community members – gathered in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford to demand gun reform laws in the wake of more mass shootings at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on May 14.

Lake Orion woman dies after crash on M-24: A Lake Orion woman died after a car accident June 8 on Lapeer Road (M-24), the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on southbound Lapeer Road near Indianwood Road.

June 22

DDA appoints three members to joint committee: The Lake Orion DDA Board of Directors met June 14 and appointed three members to a joint committee with Lake Orion’s village council to review the DDA’s development and Tax Increment Financing Plan.

Lake Orion DDA approves purchase of electric vehicle charging stations: The Lake Orion DDA Board of Directors voted Tuesday to approve the purchase and installation of four Mid Cour Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for $30,493.

ONTV announces eight-episode ‘Ideas and Insights’ series

June 29

Joe Young resigns as manager of the Village of Lake Orion: Council approves severance package, emergency managers: Young submitted his letter of resignation on June 24, stating that his resignation would be effective at 5 p.m. that day.

Stan Ford named Lake Orion High School spring season Coach of the Year: Lake Orion High School track and field coach Stan Ford was named Lake Orion High School’s Spring Season Coach of the Year.

Ford was recognized during the LOCS Board of Education’s regular meeting on June 22.

Steve Hawley stepping down as LOHS Principal: LOHS Principal Steve Hawley, long time principal of Lake Orion High School, will be stepping down from his position, Lake Orion Community Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett announced during the June 22 Board of Education meeting.

Tisch, Ritt named LOHS Athletes of the Year: The Lake Orion High School athletic department named recent graduates Alayna Tisch and Alden Ritt Senior Student-Athletes of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. The award is given annually to one male and one female senior to recognize their excellence both in the classroom and in their given sport.

July 6

NOTA millage renewal headed for Aug. 2 primary ballot: When voters head to the polls for the Aug. 2 Primary Election, they will be asked to continue funding a local transportation system that assists people unable to drive due to health issues and/or financial constraints.

Art straight from the heart . . . LO grads collaborate to create ‘Oxford Strong’ painting: Four 2022 Lake Orion High School graduates used their hands, heads and hearts to create a beautiful piece of art that’s now hanging in the community room at Seymour Lake Township Park. It’s a gift to the people of Oxford.

July 13

LO Village Council begins search for a new village manager: The Lake Orion Village Council approved publishing criteria with the Michigan Municipal League (MML) seeking applications for a new village manager during its meeting on Monday. The council also agreed on a tentative salary range, timeline and interview procedures.

Lake Orion lake drawdown still undecided: Every five years the Village of Lake Orion has a drawdown at the end of the boating season on Lake Orion, lowering the water levels so that residents can make repairs to docks and seawalls. But the village has not sent out any notifications of the possible drawdown yet, leaving many residents wondering if it will happen this year.

LOCS Board of Ed. approves proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget: The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education had the second reading of the district’s 2022-23 proposed budget and adopted the budget. The board approved the proposed 2022-23 budget 6-0.

July 20

Orion Township officials assure residents of local election integrity: Oakland County Elections Division to count Orion Twp. absentee ballots:

“I have complete confidence in the Oakland County Elections Division handling the processing of Orion Township’s absent voter ballots,” Clerk Penny Shults said.

Lake Orion DDA board shifts out of neutral on parking study proposal: Board receives parking deck design and engineering bids: In February, the board voted on which priorities to take up during the upcoming fiscal year.

Included in the approved priorities were a parking deck, electrical charging stations, downtown lighting, dumpster enclosures and park electrical improvements.

Supt. Ben Kirby receives ‘highly effective’ rating in mid-year evaluation: The Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education presented the results of their mid-year superintendent evaluation, giving Superintendent Ben Kirby a “highly effective” rating after the 2021- 22 school year.

LOCS approves $333k technology bid for elementary schools

July 27

Lions Club donation to help support ongoing needs in the Oxford community: A new donation will go toward assisting individuals and families in the Oxford community with ongoing mental health needs.

The Lake Orion Lions Club donated $6,900 to the North Oakland Strong non-profit – founded by Lake Orion businessman Matt Pfeiffer – on July 13.

Lake Orion, Oxford DDAs ‘Soiree’ to support downtown Holly rebuilding efforts: Lake Orion’s and Oxford’s DDAs have proven they are stronger working together to support their communities, and now the two are hoping that that strength will help support another downtown historic community recently ravaged by fire.

Village Admin. offices switch to four-day work week: Village Hall will be closed on Fridays.

Dr. Dan Haas takes over as principal at LOHS, David McKay named Scripps M.S. principal: Haas, previously the principal at Scripps Middle School, takes over at LOHS after former principal Steve Hawley announced he would be stepping down.

Aug. 3

LOCS school board approves annual Loan/ Repayment Activity Application for SLRF

Residents circulate petitions to get DDA tax repeal proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot: A group of residents in the Village of Lake Orion have been circulating petitions to repeal the ordinance that funds the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority.

Lake Orion school board, village council races set for Nov. 8 General Election: there are five candidates vying for three open seats on the school board and seven candidates (one write-in) running for four seats on the village council.

Aug. 10

NOTA millage renewal passes decisively: The only proposal on the ballot in Orion Township was the North Oakland Transportation Authority Millage Renewal, a five-year millage renewal request from voters in Orion, Oxford and Addison townships.

In Orion Township, 5,838 voters (68.9 percent) across all of Orion’s 15 precincts supported renewing NOTA’s millage while 2,635 (31.1 percent) opposed the measure.

Primary Election results: The Aug. 2 Primary midterm elections saw relatively low voter participation in Orion Township. Across Oakland County, only 30 percent of registered voters participated in the primary election, according to the Oakland County Clerk’s Office.

Of the county’s 1,034,171 registered voters only 310,634 cast ballots across all 511 precincts this election.

In Orion Township across all 15 precincts, precinct 9 had the lowest voter participation with 24.85 percent of registered voters casting ballots, while precinct 6 had the highest participation with 39.13 percent.

In the Village of Lake Orion (precinct 2), only 29.27 percent of the 2,463 registered voters cast ballots. Orion Township Treasurer Donni Steele won her primary election for state representative of the 54th District.

Former Lake Orion High School teacher sentenced to a year in jail for sex crimes against former student: A former Lake Orion High School teacher was sentenced to a year in jail after reaching a plea agreement that reduced her charges and jail time, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Kathleen “Kate” Veronica Boozer was sentenced to a year in jail and after she pled no contest to having a sexual relationship with a former student when that student was 16 years old. Boozer was reportedly 28 at the time of the encounters in 2014.

Lake Orion PC to hold public hearing on Moceri development at Sept. 6 meeting: The Village of Lake Orion Village Council will hold a public hearing beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 regarding the proposed residential Starboard development.

Polly Ann Trail to celebrate 25th anniversary on Aug. 27

Aug. 17

DDA board sounds off on petition to add DDA tax capture to Nov. 8 ballot: It has been a contentious few months for the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority as some residents have made efforts to add wording to the November ballot to eliminate the DDA tax capture.

Residents began circulating petitions around the village collecting signatures for the measure.

“The biggest thing that people think is that if the DDA goes away and they’re in the district, they’re going to save money. That is a complete fallacy,” said Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris Barnett on village residents’ misconceptions about the DDA tax capture.

Suspect arraigned on open murder charges for fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant: A man who allegedly killed a co-worker at the GM Orion Assembly Plant on Aug. 11 could face life in prison if convicted.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, is accused in the beating death of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, a resident of Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff ’s Office said.

Petition drive fails to get enough signatures to put LO DDA tax capture repeal on November ballot: A grassroots effort to get a proposal on the Nov. 8 general election ballot to repeal the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s funding source likely will not happen after petition circulators failed to get enough valid signatures.

DDA permanently changes regular meeting scheduleule, public comment policy changes: The board approved the changing of their regular meetings from the second Tuesday of the month to the third Tuesday of the month starting in 2023.

The board addressed its current lack of a public comment policy and will limit public comments to three minutes per person.

Aug. 24

Petitions to repeal DDA funding ordinance move to county level: A grassroots petition effort to put repealing the ordinance that funds the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority before voters is moving forward and now goes to the county board of canvassers for review.

The residents went back out and collected enough valid signatures in the remaining few days of the cutoff date.

The Lake Orion Village Council voted 5-1 during its meeting on Monday to receive and file the petitions. Council Member Bradley Mathisen cast the lone nay vote, and Council Member Doug Hobbs was absent from the meeting.

LOCS school board, admin. discuss first year goals in the new district strategic plan: Since approving the strategic plan on April 27, district officials have been working to reach goals in five main focus areas: Academics and Programs, Communications and Community Engagement, Operations, Learning Environment and Culture and Personnel and Leadership.

Art Center’s Dragon on the Lake festival returns in full glory this weekend

Lake Orion PC to hold public hearing on Moceri development: The Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 regarding the proposed residential developments along the M-24 corridor.

Aug. 31

Developer, architect offer information, update on proposed Moceri project ahead of public hearing: The Moceri Companies are proposing three new developments along the M-24 corridor that would represent an investment of more than $90 million to create new multi-unit residences.

Dort Financial Credit Union to open Orion Township branch in 2023: at 831 Brown Road. The location will be Dort Financial’s 11th branch.