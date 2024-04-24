Lake Orion student dies while on school trip in Houston

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Orion community is mourning the loss of a Lake Orion High School student who died on Friday while on a field trip with the high school robotics team, Team 302.

Lake Orion Community Schools Supt. Ben Kirby confirmed in a letter sent to families that a member of the school’s robotics team died while on a team trip to the FIRST Robotics national finals in Houston, Texas.

The student, who died suddenly on Friday, April 19, has not been publicly identified, nor has a cause of death.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” Kirby wrote. “One of our current high school students suddenly passed away. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends.”

Lake Orion High School Principal Dr. Dan Hass, who sent out a letter to parents, also confirmed that the student was attending the robotics world championship, and that the district is working to have a crisis team of professionals available to Lake Orion High School students who need it.

“Our hearts are very heavy as we mourn this loss. Our Crisis Response Team met Sunday night so we will be ready to meet the needs of our students and staff Monday morning,” Haas said.

Lake Orion Robotics Team 302 qualified for the FIRST Robotics championship, which ran from April 17-20. Since Friday, the team has received hundreds of messages of condolence from the robotics community, the Orion community and others.

Team 302 posted on their Facebook page that the team appreciates the support but asks for understanding while they cope with the tragedy.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for our team and community, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received. We are prioritizing the privacy of the family right now and will share more when it is appropriate. Thank you for all your understanding and support,” the post read.