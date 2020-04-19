Work on I-75 requires multiple lane closures starting tomorrow in northern Oakland County

For a map of the area under punch list construction, go to: https://mdotjboss.state.mi.us/MiDrive/map?constZone=true&lat=42.665335827939735&lon=-83.24539049228632&zoom=13

Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will perform punch list work on a section of I-75 in northern Oakland County starting Monday, April 20. This work will focus on the application of permanent pavement markings and rumble strips on I-75 between Baldwin Road and South Boulevard.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, northbound and southbound I-75 will have a continuous multi-lane closures until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. One lane will remain open in each direction during this operation, according to MDOT

The application of the pavement markings requires dry conditions, so in case of any adverse weather the completion date will be extended to Thursday, April 23.

This 2019 project included repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Included in the work was the resurfacing of both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road, and repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 (Lapeer Road) interchange.

Source: Michigan Dept. of Transportation