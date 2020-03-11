Women in Business conference comes to King’s Court March 24

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their Women in Business Conference at King’s Court Castle at Canterbury Village from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 24.

The afternoon will be hosted by Pam Belding and guests will hear from three local businesswomen — Elisha Huddlestong, Rhonda Meyers and Hollie Gyarmati.

Tickets are $45 for Orion Chamber members and their employees, $60 for non-chamber members and $320 for a table of eight.

Guests will also receive a full lunch, a special gift and networking opportunities.

Purchase tickets online at orionareachamber.com or over the phone at 248-693-6300. Seating is limited. — M.K.

 

