William Whippo, 64, of Charlevoix and Lake Orion

Willam (Bill) Whippo, 64, of Charlevoix/Lake Orion has passed away.

William is the beloved brother of Charles (Pat) of Florida, Tim (Linda) of Charlevoix, Larry (Wendy) of Cheboygan, and Roxanne (Larry) Fons of Lake Orion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Christena, and brother, Chris.

William cherished his six nieces and nephews. He enjoyed nine great nieces and nephews.

Bill was a plumber and electrician by trade. He loved being on the water in his antique boat. Bill loved life, family and friends. He enjoyed winters in Florida.

Bill wishes no services. Remember the good times. Give to your favorite charity.