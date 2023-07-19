What is going on with the Village of Lake Orion government?

A petition has been submitted to change the funding for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) by eliminating the automatic use of local taxes for the DDA.

Yes, the DDA is almost entirely funded by the property taxes paid in the DDA tax capture area of the village. The village government and DDA appear to be opposed to this petition and the DDA has likely used public tax dollars to tout itself, most recently in a self-promoting mailings. Our tax dollars at work.

There is also a petition being circulated to eliminate the village entirely, which would eliminate the additional taxes paid by village property owners other than as needed to pay outstanding debt. The recent actions of the administration and council keep making this more likely.

According to the Orion Township website, village property pays a 12.6756 higher millage rate than property in the township (48.2067 mils village versus 35.5311 township), or about 36 percent more.

Some of those taxes come back to the village DDA due to the DDA tax capture, even when the public voted them for other purposes. That additional money, and that collected in the village, then goes to the unelected DDA board to do with as they wish, mostly in the downtown core area of the village.

It will also pay the new $5 million DDA bond debt which I hear now exists.

If approved, the petitions would require a public vote on these issues. Our elected and appointed government officials seem to be against allowing this vote.

Perhaps the elected, appointed, and hired officials in the village should consider why these petitions are being circulated and signed.

Then consider whether their efforts should be focused on doing things better instead of spending taxpayer dollars to promote themselves with highly biased taxpayer funded campaigns and administrative roadblocks.

Cory Johnston

Village of Lake Orion