Water/Ways exhibit opens at Oxford Public Library

Opening ceremony set for 6 p.m. on Friday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — How do Americans use water? How is water represented in American society, and in what ways do people use water as a symbol?

These and other questions about the relationship between water and people are part of the Water/Ways exhibit at the Oxford Public Library, a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit on display at the library now to Feb. 11, 2024.

Water/Ways was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

“Water/Ways explores the relationship between people and water. It explores the centrality of water in our lives including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning, and its impact on culture and spirituality,” a Smithsonian Institute news release stated.

The library will host an opening gala for the Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Atrium Foyer. The ceremony includes opening remarks, refreshments and live music and is free to the public to attend. The Oxford Public Library is at 530 Pontiac St.

The exhibit features five free-standing structures with graphic and text panels, video monitor, three mechanical interactives, two built-in cases with permanently mounted objects, four flip books and two multimedia kiosks and computers.

Water/Ways explores water as “an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally, and historically. In societies across the globe, water serves as a source of peace and contemplation. Many faiths revere water as a sacred symbol,” the Smithsonian stated.

With text, imagery, interactives and videos, the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways delves into “the central nature of water in our lives” and asks:

• How does water unite communities? How does conflict over water emerge and how do communities resolve it?

• How does water affect the way we live, work, worship, create and play?

• How do we care for water and sustain it for the future?

For more information on upcoming Oxford Public Library events, visit www.miopl.org.