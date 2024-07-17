Voters to decide on Orion Township clerk, treasurer positions in August Primary

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — When Orion Township voters head to the polls for the Aug. 6 Primary Election the only two contested positions they will cast votes for are Orion Township clerk and treasurer.

Orion Township Trustee Julia Dalrymple will face resident Braden Giacobazzi in the race for township clerk.

Orion Township Clerk Penny Shults squares off against fellow board member Trustee Matt Pfeiffer in the treasurer’s race.

Because all of the candidates for trustee are running in the Republican Primary – and there are no Democrats seeking the seats – the candidate who wins the primary will move on to the general election where they will run unopposed on the Republican ticket and be the presumptive nominee, barring any write-in and nonpartisan candidates who file to run in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Supervisor Chris Barnett and the four candidates for trustee – incumbent Michael Flood, Jr. and newcomers John Carson, Carrie Hilgendorf and Jack Lovat are all running unopposed in their election bids but will appear on the primary ballot.

Village of Lake Orion residents will also cast votes for the township positions in the primary, but will have to wait until November to cast their ballots for the candidates in the race for four seats on the Lake Orion Village Council. Village council candidates have until July 23 to file petitions.

See next week’s Lake Orion Review for previews on the local uncontested political races.

Orion Township Clerk

Candidates

Julia Dalrymple

Occupation: 20-year Educator in Lake Orion Community Schools, 20-year Lake Orion High School Marketing Educator, Work Based Learning Coordinator, DECA Advisor.

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Orion Township Board Member (2018-present), Appointed Assistant to Support Elections in the Orion Township Clerk’s Office, Qualified Voter File Certified, Election Precinct Chair, Absent Voter Counting Board Chair.

Community Involvement: Paint Creek Trail Board Member – Secretary, Forgotten Harvest Food Pantry Partner, Orion Community Foundation Board – Secretary, Friends of Camp Agawam Board of Directors, North Oakland Strong Board of Directors, 2016 Lake Orion Teacher of the Year, 2015 Michigan Marketing Teacher of the Year, Orion Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Impact Award Recipient, 2024 DECA Lifetime Achievement Award, Work Based Learning Coordinator – Pairing local students with local businesses for work experience.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Orion Township?

The key challenge for Orion Township is maintaining a desirable community where residents find it attractive to live, work, and enjoy recreational activities. This involves safeguarding our natural resources, ensuring safety, and preserving property values through our abundant amenities.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Listening to residents is our #1 job! Prioritizing resident input is paramount. We depend on their perspectives to guide decisions impacting our community.

Addressing concerns is central to my role; I joined the board in 2018 driven by personal concerns in my own backyard and remain committed to serving residents.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

A trait I offer to the board is collaboration, shaped by two decades as a public educator.

I prioritize listening and teamwork, essential for working effectively with diverse groups.

Residents are at the heart of our role, and I am dedicated to representing their interests wholeheartedly.

Braden Giacobazzi

Occupation: Engineer

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Numerous Election Integrity Organizations, Precinct Delegate, State Committee MIGOP, Chair of MIGOP Conflict Resolution Committee, MIGOP District 9 Executive Committee, Former writer at 100PercentFedUp.com, articles also featured on The Gateway Pundit and elsewhere, Poll Challenger.

Community Involvement: Election Integrity Organizations & Outreach in Oakland County and throughout Michigan, Community Dance Instructor/Organizer, Theater productions, Special Olympics, Tutor. I also led a team that developed a ground-breaking poll challenger training course after 2020 election that thousands of Michigan poll challengers attended for free. I helped lead the largest state-wide election recount in Michigan history which proved massive state-wide election anomalies.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Orion Township?

Fair and transparent elections run locally. I have worked hard the past four years investigating election fraud throughout Michigan with experts and organizations, including those on the Trump Team and Michigan GOP.

I’m part of the FATE2024 Team, and was recognized by President Trump for my efforts with elections after the 2020 election.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

It is imperative to get to know the residents of Orion. Peoples’ voices must be heard and considered.

Elections are the most fundamental voice of the people, so they must be run fairly and transparently. Tolerance and respect for all differing viewpoints, especially those with which you disagree, is fundamental.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

My strong engineering, physics, and arts background demonstrate my intelligence, integrity, honor, analytical abilities, problem solving, and fairness as well as my love of people, community, and the country.

I am also a constitutionalist who believes in following both the letter and spirit of the law.

Orion Township Treasurer

Candidates

Matt Pfeiffer

Occupation: Local business owner

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Orion Township Board Member, liaison to the Public Works Department, Paint Creek Trailways Commission alternate, Parks & Paths Committee, Polly Ann Trail Commission, Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments (alternate).

Community Involvement: North Oakland Strong, past president and board member of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, Orion Area Parade Group Citizen of the Year, Forgotten Harvest – Orion Township location, Coats for the Cold, Real Men of Orion ambassador (American Cancer Society), supporter of North Oakland VFW Post 334.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Orion Township?

Managing our tremendous growth and maintaining and improving our infrastructure to meet the growing population.

I work with our Public Works Department to ensure we are maintaining our quality of services and funds necessary to make improvements.

Maintaining our stellar safety rating as the safest community in Michigan with over 25,000 people.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Listening to our residents and addressing their concerns is extremely important.

I pride myself in being highly involved in our community by serving on many community boards, at our schools, with service organizations and now on the township board – to be where people are and to work with them at our community events.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

My love of our community, and my unwavering commitment to help make the lives of our neighbors that are struggling better.

I believe that true public service is about helping all of our citizens and I believe I have demonstrated that through my actions over the years.

Penny Shults

Occupation: Orion Township Clerk (16 years) and former Tax Assessor for Orion Township (19 years).

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Elected by voters in 2008 to serve as their Orion Township clerk and currently serving my fourth term in office. I am one of the longest serving clerks in Orion Township’s history.

Community Involvement: I served 10 years on the North Oakland Community Coalition Board working to bring age-appropriate drug and alcohol prevention education programs to all Lake Orion Community Schools; host of several Orion Neighborhood Television programs including Oakland Leadership, Go Ye Therefore, and Remember When; Election Administrator for Orion Township, Orion Senior Advisory Board, Election Commission, Community Development Block Grant Board, and Echo Christian Fellowship Board, and Orion Community Cable Communications Commission, former board member for Orion Parks and Recreation, President and Treasurer of Oakland County Clerks Association, and founding member of Safe and Sound Ministry that provides safe housing for adults with mental and special needs. I’m also an elder member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians; strong advocate and supporter of Lake Orion Community Schools Police Liaison Officers.

Professional memberships include Oakland County Clerks Association, Michigan Municipal Clerks Association, Oakland County Tax Assessor Association, and Michigan Township Association.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Orion Township?

Public safety millages expire 12-31-25 and it’s time to plan for successful passage of these millages. We must equip police and firefighters to meet the needs of our growing community.

During the time Orion had one clerk we had four treasurers. We must stabilize this important position with qualified leadership.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Board members are entrusted with the responsibility to shape our community through careful planning and decision making.

Residents know how each decision impacts their lives and the investment they have made in Orion. It’s of utmost importance that board members respect residents’ viewpoints to ensure everyone is fairly represented without promoting personal agendas.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I bring a wealth of knowledge and integrity to the Treasurer position.

My extensive financial background serving in leadership roles as Orion Township Clerk and Fiscal Officer equip me to serve our community with excellence. For 35 years it has been a joy and honor serving you.