Village Council receives and files DDA grant application for project

The Lake Orion Village Council voted to receive and file a grant application submitted by Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Matt Gibb during a regular council meeting on April 14.

The GM on Main Street 2025 grant program offers five grants up to $60,000 to counties where a GM facility is located. If received, the grant would support the DDA’s Safe Streets for Public Places Program through the design and installation of decorative bollards and historic peddlers carts at various points downtown. The grant’s purpose is “to bring traffic calming, multi-mobility, and sustainability to main streets,” according to village documents.

No financial impact requires action at the moment, but the base project cost would exceed the grant, and the DDA’s application offers that it would use capital outlay funds for all balances, according to village documents.

Last year’s grants included sidewalk and pedestrian areas, murals and other design heavy projects in GM designated communities. – J.G.