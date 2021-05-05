Voted for fire millage, not DDA funding; Baldwin Rd. fountain is a waste of taxpayer’s money

Re: (“Emotions run highat DDA mtg. over fire millage reimbursement request,” Lake Orion Review, April 21, 2021, page 1).

Posted on lakeorionreview.com in response to Peggy Barry Bartz’s letter to the editor, “Birney and Barnett try to ‘bully’ the Lake Orion DDA”, April 28, 2021.

Although I have concerns around (Orion Twp. Supervisor Chris ) Barnett’s drive to turn Orion Township into Rochester Hills, or Royal Oak, I do agree with him on this.

I voted for this (Orion Twp. fire) millage to support the fire department, not the village’s DDA. I truly do believe the township should (be) looking into charging the DDA for services provided during events.

In regard to the comments concerning the fountain on Baldwin.

I feel the fountain was a total waste of taxpayers’ money and the widening of Baldwin Road, or “The Corridor of Crime”, diminished the quality of life for all those that live along the affected stretch.

Speeding is rampant, and hardly a week goes by without a crime occurring. Just (to) name a few, we had the gun incident at Chipotle, the armed robbery at Walgreens, the fight at Johnny Blacks.

Instead of a trailer with a flashing sign warning you to slow down, I would like to see an increase in sherriff’s deputies patrolling the stretch.

Ed Callahan

Orion Twp.