Vote Yes on Nov. 7 ballot

The petition to put the question, “Shall the Village of Lake Orion adopt Ordinance No. 36.06, which repeals Ordinance No. 36.05, and cease the capture of taxes from the Village of Lake Orion and other affected taxing authorities?” was signed by 373 certified registered voters.

I believe that it’s safe to say that these 373 people are taxpayers and deserve the right to determine where their tax dollars should be spent and not the vocal special interest group.

Vote “YES” on Nov. 7!

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion