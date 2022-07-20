Vote for Kiesel

I am writing to express my opinion about sending Donni Steele to Lansing. Donni has not earned my vote. First, she is a career politician. During her term as treasurer, she has raised long-term debt and under her watch the general fund has been depleted.

Donni purchased real estate from the township and paid herself a commission while on the township board. Although this is technically legal, it sure seems unethical to me.

The new township hall costs us $20 million dollars. We didn’t need a new township building – a new roof would have been sufficient. This was just another avenue to increase taxes, since I later learned that the different departments (i.e., water, fire, police etc.) all pay rent to the township!

And talk about revenue under the watch of Steele and others. LO is now the marijuana capital of north Oakland County. We have three wholesale plants where they grow the drug and two retail stores where it’s sold.

Finally, why in the world would Donni vote to move the counting of ballots from Orion Township to Pontiac? So much for voter integrity!

Doesn’t seem like LO is where living is a vacation anymore!

Theresa Barone

Orion Twp.

Editor’s Note: Donni Steele was first elected to the Orion Township Board of Trustees in 2012.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees, including Steele, supported a new Orion Township Municipal Complex. Various departments in the township government do pay “rent” or housing costs to the township from their respective budgets, which is a common practice in many communities and has been done in Orion Township since the government was housed in the old Township Hall.

LIV Cannabis dispensary is in the Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township board members did not vote yay or nay for the dispensary.