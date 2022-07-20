Vote for Kiesel for State Rep.

I’m a 30-year resident of Lake Orion and lately, living hasn’t been like a vacation. I feel that our elected officials are selling us out! It is time to hold them accountable.

Firstly, I have noticed within the past 10 years and sometime prior to that, the Orion Township Board of Trustees has approved a plethora of new construction, opened Marijuana grow facilities, called Society’s, and their support of the new LIV (cannabis) dispensary in the village has caused congestion and mayhem on our thoroughfares.

In my opinion, due to the enormous growth in township spending, it is desperate to create new ways to create revenue, hence new construction, Society’s, and LIV. I’m sure that I’m missing a lot more revenue-generating agreements.

Secondly, the current Orion Township Treasurer Donni Steele purchased property from Orion Township and as a real-estate licensee, was paid commission for the sale, while holding office. Legal, probably yes, ethically? Use your own judgement.

Thirdly, and most distressing, is the fact that Orion Township has recently sold out our voting sovereignty! On June 20, the township voted UNANIMOUSLY to contract with Oakland County to count OUR Absentee ballots! Why do we even pay our township to oversee our elections when they turn around and sell us out! Let’s get this corrected by midterms.

Often agreements are made and we are left with paying the price with our pocket books and freedoms.

Lake Orion wants a representative in Lansing that will act ethically, who will fight for our freedoms, who is patriotic, persistent, and defends election integrity.

Donni Steel, our current treasurer, is running for Michigan state rep and has not demonstrated this in my opinion.

Vote YES for SandyKiesel.com Michigan State Rep. District 54.

Catherine DeMattia

Orion Twp.

Editor’s Note: Steele and her husband purchased property in the Keatington subdivision in 2016 when she was a trustee. The township board did accept an offer from the Steeles on April 5, 2016 after an ongoing bidding process. Steel recused herself from the vote to sell the property. The township attorney at the time said there was nothing illegal about the sale and Supervisor Chris Barnett said the township board did not feel that it was a conflict of interest.

LIV Cannabis dispensary is in the Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township board members did not vote yay or nay for the dispensary.