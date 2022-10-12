Vote for Heather Sinawi for LOCS Board of Education

Heather Sinawi is someone our family has known well for many years.

She is a hard working individual who is full of integrity and courage, she stands up for people who can’t stand up for themselves, sees the ones that often get overlooked, and has lived her life passionately in service for others.

One of the things I admire most about Heather is her ability to show respect and support to everyone, even to those with opposing views than her own.

Every person who knows Heather has had their lives enriched by her kindness, empathy, and compassion, and she truly seeks to make the world a better place for those around her.

She would be a huge asset and treasured addition to any group or organization she would join!

Katherine Marialke

Lake Orion