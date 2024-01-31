Virginia Gabriau, 86 of Lake Orion

Virginia Ann Gabriau of Lake Orion, born February 14, 1937 in Detroit, passed away January 19, 2024 in Rochester.

Virginia is the beloved wife of the late Charles Gabriau Jr.; loving mother of Robert Michael (Laurie) Gabriau, Michele Lynette Lynk, Monica Ann Gabriau and Marie Suzette (Jeff) Parker; dear grandma of Stefan Charles Lynk, Joshua Aaron Foster, Madison Marie Lynk, Gabrielle Elizabeth Foster, the late Lauren Elizabeth Parker, Jeffrey Robert Parker Jr., Anne-Marie Rose Foster, Brett Joseph Foster, Nicholas Chance Parker, Samantha Marie Parker and Benjamin Martin Parker; and great gigi of Harper Noelle Foster, Nolan Caleb Lynk and William Ryan Koehn II.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Lottie Ann Subik Hobbs and Joseph Arthur Hobbs.

Memorial Services were held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

